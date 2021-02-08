Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $25.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% in the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth about $3,198,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,142,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,329,000.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

