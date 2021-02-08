Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Insider Shefali Agarwal Sells 969 Shares

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) insider Shefali Agarwal sold 969 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $10,862.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shefali Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of Epizyme stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $11.00 on Monday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 542.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at $130,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at $162,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

