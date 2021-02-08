EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $380.53

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $380.53 and last traded at $380.40, with a volume of 234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,901.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,525. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after acquiring an additional 159,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,321 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in EPAM Systems by 2,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.