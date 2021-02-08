Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 3,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 154,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,793.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,651.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

