Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth $69,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 201,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 840.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR opened at $96.63 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

