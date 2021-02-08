Entain PLC (ENT.L) (LON:ENT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,322.00

Entain PLC (ENT.L) (LON:ENT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,322 ($17.27) and last traded at GBX 1,307.97 ($17.09), with a volume of 2094356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,287 ($16.81).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain PLC (ENT.L) in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.65 billion and a PE ratio of -48.80.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

