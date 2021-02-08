EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) & Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Head-To-Head Survey

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) and Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

EnQuest has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnQuest $1.65 billion 0.20 -$449.30 million $0.13 1.46 Unicharm $6.55 billion 3.99 $424.28 million $0.14 62.87

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than EnQuest. EnQuest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnQuest 1 3 0 0 1.75 Unicharm 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Unicharm shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnQuest N/A N/A N/A Unicharm 5.64% 7.58% 4.80%

Summary

Unicharm beats EnQuest on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken. The company also has interests in the non-operated Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi and PM409 production sharing contracts in Malaysia. In addition, it holds interests in 15 operated production licenses and 8 production hubs. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 173 million barrels of oil equivalents. Further, it is involved in the construction, ownership, and operation of an oil pipeline; marketing and trading of crude oil; and leasing activities. EnQuest PLC was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; personal care products, such as cosmetic puffs and wet tissues under the Silcot brand; and kitchen care products comprising paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gaines, Gin no Spoon, and Gin no Sara brands. Further, it manufactures and sells industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc.; urinary products, such as gentle skin type and pantiliner type products, pants, napkins, men's incontinence pads, and slight leakage pads; nursing care products, such as tape type incontinence pad, pants type, and adult care products; and masks. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

