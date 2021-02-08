Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Energizer updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.10-3.40 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $47.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

