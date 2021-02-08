Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8548-2.8548 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ENR stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

