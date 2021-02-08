Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at CIBC

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EDR. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EDR traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.59. 727,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total transaction of C$432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,889 shares in the company, valued at C$287,200.80. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$134,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 947,282 shares in the company, valued at C$6,867,794.50.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.