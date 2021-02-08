Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.11

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $46,978.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00031258 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,881,024 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.