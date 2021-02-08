Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of THQQF stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Embracer Group AB has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

