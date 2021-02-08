Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.03.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

