Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,927 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after buying an additional 679,721 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after buying an additional 649,316 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after buying an additional 572,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $63,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.03.

Shares of EA stock opened at $141.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

