Eight Capital Boosts Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$120.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective upped by Eight Capital from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.07.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$92.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.99 billion and a PE ratio of -148.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$87.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.15. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$104.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

