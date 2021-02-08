ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at CIBC

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECNCF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.64.

ECNCF opened at $5.81 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

