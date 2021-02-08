eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $67.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price boosted by Truist from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EBAY. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.20.

EBAY stock opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

