eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $74.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in eBay by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in eBay by 19.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.