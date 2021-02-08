Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

EVN opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.