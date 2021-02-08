Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
EVN opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.85.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
