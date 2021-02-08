e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 360,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 21,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $490,356.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $200,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 460,116 shares of company stock worth $10,884,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.11 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.