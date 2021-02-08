Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DT. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.86.

DT stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.08, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Dynatrace by 189.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 107,535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $2,217,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $2,795,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

