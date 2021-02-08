Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DT. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 198.08, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,174,000 after acquiring an additional 458,159 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,747,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.