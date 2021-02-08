Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,195,000 after purchasing an additional 50,557 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after purchasing an additional 133,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67,926 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.29. The stock had a trading volume of 41,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,713. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.