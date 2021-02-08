Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 101 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $22.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $566.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $528.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.23. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

