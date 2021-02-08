Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.65. 261,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,365,225. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.