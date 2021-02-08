Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $204,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.24. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,646. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $188.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.89.

