Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,787,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,988,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 358,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded down $4.01 on Monday, reaching $223.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

