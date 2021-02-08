DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Raised to $38.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DXC. Wolfe Research lowered DXC Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of DXC opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

