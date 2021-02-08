DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.08 ($44.79).

ETR:DWS opened at €36.29 ($42.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a fifty-two week high of €39.99 ($47.05). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.74.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

