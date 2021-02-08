Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,777 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Fossil Group worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fossil Group by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $800,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,290,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,996,418.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

FOSL opened at $17.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $888.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

