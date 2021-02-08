Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $532,000 Stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Conn’s worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CONN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 706.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 185,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,549,000 after buying an additional 184,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 297.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 65,781 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at $533,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

CONN opened at $15.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

