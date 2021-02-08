Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $521,000 Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,523 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.