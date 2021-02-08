Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $458,000 Stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WW International were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WW International by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of WW International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. AJO LP grew its position in shares of WW International by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,288 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in WW International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,933,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,376,440 shares of company stock worth $40,027,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. WW International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on WW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

