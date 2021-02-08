Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after buying an additional 393,772 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after buying an additional 384,179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,547,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.82.

NYSE TYL opened at $422.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.33. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $466.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

