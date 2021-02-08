Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Takes $42,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $166.78 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $167.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.07.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.