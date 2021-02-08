Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $137,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 287,648 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 282,188 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,335,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 209,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,030,000.

IJK stock opened at $77.89 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $78.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

