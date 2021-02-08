Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,121 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,053,000 after buying an additional 566,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,520,000 after buying an additional 137,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,222,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,327,000 after buying an additional 66,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $22.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

