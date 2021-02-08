Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 700 Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $89.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,724. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.