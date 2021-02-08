Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,653 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.51. The company had a trading volume of 34,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,050. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

