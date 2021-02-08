Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 82.3% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 40,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $94.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

