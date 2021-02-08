Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.09.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

