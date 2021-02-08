Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,841 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,911 shares of company stock valued at $940,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 147,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 130.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

