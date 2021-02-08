DraftCoin (DFT) Market Capitalization Reaches $74,528.86

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 64.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 119.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $74,528.86 and $10.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

