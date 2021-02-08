Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,433 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $242.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $245.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.37.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.