Docebo’s (DCBO) Buy Rating Reiterated at ATB Capital

ATB Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docebo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $55.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.16. Docebo has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $26,961,000.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

