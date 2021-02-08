Discovery Value Fund Increases Stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. LexinFintech comprises about 0.1% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 0.41% of LexinFintech worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 136.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 627,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 527,911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LexinFintech by 1,741.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 66,917 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.32. 124,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,846. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LX shares. TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

