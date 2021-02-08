Discovery Value Fund Increases Stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. LexinFintech comprises about 0.1% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 0.41% of LexinFintech worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 136.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 627,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 527,911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LexinFintech by 1,741.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 66,917 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.32. 124,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,846. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LX shares. TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
LexinFintech Profile
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
