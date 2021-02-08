Discovery Value Fund Has $409.14 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Discovery Value Fund reduced its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,302,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,963 shares during the period. Pinduoduo accounts for approximately 9.6% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $409,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $2.71 on Monday, hitting $193.45. 106,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,681,829. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.49 billion, a PE ratio of -212.76 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $204.77.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

