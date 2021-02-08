DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,675. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

