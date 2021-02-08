Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $532,000. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.23. 6,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.08 and its 200-day moving average is $146.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $166.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.