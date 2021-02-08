Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $55.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Kohl’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.82.

KSS stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $51.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

